FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton Tweet, ‘Get Vaccinated Or Get Epsteined’?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a tweet from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that reads, “It’s pretty simple: Get vaccinated or get Epsteined.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Clinton sending this tweet.

Fact Check:

The tweet, which looks like it was sent from Clinton’s verified Twitter account, appears to reference a decades-old conspiracy theory that baselessly links Clinton to a number of deaths, including the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges from an apparent suicide in August 2019, according to The New York Times.

There is no record of Clinton ever sending the alleged tweet. Check Your Fact searched through her verified Twitter account, but found no tweets matching the one in the Facebook post. A search of PolitiTweet’s archive of her tweets, including ones she has deleted, likewise turned up no results. Such a tweet would likely have prompted media coverage, yet no outlets appear to have reported on her sending such a tweet.

The fake tweet appears to be a play on an actual tweet sent by Clinton on May 17 that reads, “It’s pretty simple: Get vaccinated. Get your life back.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Tweet, ‘I’m Proud To See Coca-Cola Educate Their Staff In Cultural Reappropriation’?)

It’s pretty simple: Get vaccinated. Get your life back.https://t.co/rAGfELbV9Q

1-800-232-0233 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 17, 2021

This is not the first time social media users have shared misinformation about Clinton. Check Your Fact in late April debunked the baseless claim that Clinton was hanged at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.