FACT CHECK: Was A Man Who ‘Self-Identifies As A Deer’ Accidentally Shot By Hunters?

An image shared on Facebook over 900 times claims hunters accidentally shot a South Carolina “trans species man who self-identifies as a deer.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence such an incident occurred. The claim originated from the satirical website World News Daily Report.

Fact Check:

A screen grab of what appears to be a news article about hunters accidentally shooting a “trans species” South Carolina man has been circulating widely on social media in recent days. The story puts up a headline that reads, “Trans Species Man Who Self-Identifies As A Deer Accidentally Shot By Hunters.” It features two pictures showing an antler-wearing man seemingly painted as a deer.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has reported hunting accidents on its website and verified Twitter account on multiple occasions, yet no mention of such an incident appears on either. Check Your Fact also found no credible news stories, local or national, to corroborate the alleged incident in the screen grabbed article. (RELATED: Are Pennsylvania Hunters Required To Wear Orange Face Masks While Hunting?)

An internet search revealed the claim originated on World News Daily Report, a website that states it assumes “all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content.” World News Daily Report published the satirical article, which features the same headline and photos, in November 2020. The website also includes a slogan beneath its logo that reads, “Where facts don’t matter.”

Stories published on World News Daily Report are sometimes copied by other websites or screen grabbed by social media users and shared without a disclaimer about the satirical nature of the content, passing the information off as genuine.