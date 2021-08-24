FACT CHECK: No, John Cena Has Not Died

An image shared on Facebook claims actor and professional wrestler John Cena has died.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Cena has died. He participated in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event on Aug. 21 and has been active on Twitter.

Fact Check:

Celebrity death hoaxes, in which someone starts a baseless rumor that a famous person has died, are a common form of online misinformation. Check Your Fact has debunked numerous death hoaxes, including those that targeted Clint Eastwood, Rowan Atkinson and Elon Musk.

Cena is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax. An image shared Aug. 14 shows a black-and-white picture of Cena that includes text that reads, “R.I.P 1977-2021,” falsely suggesting he recently passed away.

Instead, Cena seems to be alive and well. He was featured in WWE’s SummerSlam event on Aug. 21, where he wrestled and was defeated in the ring by fellow WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, according to ESPN. Footage of the match can be found on the WWE’s YouTube account.

His verified Twitter account, @JohnCena, also remains active. Cena tweeted on Aug. 23, more than a week after the Facebook post made the claim he had died. (RELATED: Was Elon Musk Killed In A Tesla Factory Explosion?)

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

The deaths of celebrities often make national headlines, yet Check Your Fact found no major news outlets reporting about the actor and WWE star dying. The WWE has not put out a statement saying he has died either, further debunking the claim.

This is not the first time Cena has been the target of a death hoax. In 2016, the fact-checking website Snopes debunked a viral claim that Cena had died in a car crash.

The WWE did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.