FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Donald Trump Has Recently Returned To The Oval Office

A viral Facebook post claims former President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office.

Verdict: False

Trump has not recently gotten back the Oval Office. The video also references false claims that have previously been debunked.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post contains a video titled “NICK FLEMING RV RELEASED! TRUMP GETS BACK TO OVAL OFFICE CONFIRMED” that has garnered over 10,000 views as of press time. The video features footage of a person speaking, though out-of-sync with the narrator, while a slideshow of various images plays.

At no point does the narrator in the video provide evidence for the claim made in the title and caption. Check Your Fact has previously debunked Facebook posts with videos whose titles make allegations that do not appear in the videos themselves. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Release A Statement Calling Tom Brady ‘Shady’?)

Joe Biden, who took office Jan. 20, is still president. His public schedule, available on Factba.se, shows he continues to perform presidential duties, including meeting on Wednesday with CEOs regarding the debt ceiling and traveling to Chicago on Thursday to deliver remarks about the mandate for employers with over 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing.

There have also been no press releases from Trump about getting “back to Oval Office” recently or reports from major media outlets about such a thing occurring. The title and caption of the Facebook video seem to reference the baseless conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated as president this fall.

During the video itself, the narrator makes false claims, including that Biden is not in charge of the U.S. military. Biden is, however, the commander-in-chief of the military, as prescribed in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution. Check Your Fact has rated false similar allegations in the past. Another inaccurate claim the narrator makes is that the La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is expected to cause a tsunami that will impact the East Coast of the U.S., a rumor that has been debunked by fact-checkers such as USA Today and Reuters.

The narrator also mentions some current events, like a Chinese rocket flying over Sydney, Australia and the U.S.’s submarine deal with Australia and the U.K. causing tension with France.