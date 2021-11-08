FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show In-N-Out Burger Cup Saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

An image shared on Facebook over 800 times allegedly shows an In-N-Out Burger cup saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Verdict: False

The original picture shows a Bible verse printed on the cup. The picture has been previously photoshopped to include other phrases.

Fact Check:

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has recently started being used by critics of President Joe Biden as a euphemism for “F**k Joe Biden,” according to CNN. Its use for that purpose came after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown last month said it sounded like a crowd was chanting in support of Brown, though the chant “F**k Joe Biden” could actually be heard in the background, NPR reported.

Now, social media users are sharing a picture of what looks like an In-N-Out Burger cup bearing the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the bottom rim. However, the photo has been digitally altered to include the expression. (RELATED: Did In-N-Out Burger Print ‘Hail Satan’ On Its Soda Cups?)

The original picture was published back in 2011 on Flickr, where the message on the bottom of the cup actually reads, “John 3:16.” The King James version of that Bible verse goes: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Packaging for various In-N-Out food and drink items feature other Bible verses, Today reported. The inclusion of Bible verses on the chain’s packaging began in the 1990s with In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder’s uncle, Snyder explained to the Christian Post in 2019.

In 2020, Check Your Fact debunked an image claiming to show the words “Hail Satan” printed on the bottom of an In-N-Out soda cup. More recently, social media users shared a picture doctored to make it look like such cups have “F**k Joe Biden” printed on them.