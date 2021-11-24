FACT CHECK: Is This White House Photo Of Joe Biden Walking In The Grass Proof He Was Photoshopped Into It?

A viral Instagram post claims a White House photo of President Joe Biden walking in the grass is proof he was photoshopped into it.

Verdict: False

Biden has not been photoshopped into the photo, a review of video footage and another photo from the same day found. His foot is not visible in the picture posted by the White House due to the length of the grass.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post features a screen grab of a picture depicting Biden walking on the White House lawn that the verified White House Instagram account shared Nov. 10. In the photo, one of Biden’s feet is not visible among the grass, which the Instagram user alleges in the caption is because Biden “was never there.”

“So here is a picture I caught before the White House page took it down,” reads the caption of the post making the claim. “WHERE IS BIDEN FEET? Biden was never there they green screen him ‘photoshop him’ because the world is all a big stage…” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Wearing Nike Foamposite Sneakers?)

For starters, contrary to the viral claim, the White House has not deleted the Nov. 10 Instagram post, as of the time of publication. The picture was taken as Biden “exits the White House to depart for the Port of Baltimore where he will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will upgrade our nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains,” according to the White House’s description of it. The president did indeed give a speech at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 10, his public schedule available on Factba.se shows.

There is also no indication Biden was photoshopped into the image. Rather, the length of the grass appears to be causing his foot to look like it is “missing.” Another picture, taken by photographer Win McNamee for Getty Images, that captures Biden’s departure from the White House that day more clearly shows that the grass made Biden’s feet not visible as he walked through it due to the lawn’s length.

ABC News also posted footage Biden’s walk across the South Lawn to the helicopter during his Nov. 10 departure from the White House. In that video, Biden’s shoes can be seen sinking in and out of view in the grass with each step he took.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral claim about a video supposedly showing Biden staging a March 16 interaction with reporters using a green screen. Social media users have also falsely claimed in the past that an image showed a White House event being staged and filmed at actor Tyler Perry’s film studio in Atlanta, Georgia.