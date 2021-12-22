FACT CHECK: Did Kellogg’s Send This Tweet About Striking Women?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Kellogg’s verified Twitter account about striking women.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Kellogg’s sent the tweet. A Kellogg’s spokesperson said the image is “not a legitimate Kellogg tweet.”

Fact Check:

After an 11-week workers strike, Kellogg’s approved a new 5-year contract for 1,400 of its workers on December 21, according to NPR. Initially, the company had threatened to replace the workers after they rejected a contract proposal offering 3% annual raises, CBS News reported.

Now, an alleged tweet from the company that references striking women is going viral. “Oh, so you think it’s cool when workers strike jobs?” the purported tweet published on December 19 reads. “Now replace ‘jobs’ with ‘women.’ Still think it’s ‘cool?'”

The tweet, however, appears to be fake. Check Your Fact searched Kellogg’s verified Twitter account, @KelloggsUS, and found no trace of it. Though the company regularly replies to tweets about its products, its most recent tweet was published on Aug. 10, 2020 and discussed National Smores Day. The alleged tweet also could not be found on archived versions of Kellogg’s Twitter account available on the Wayback Machine.

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that “this is not a legitimate Kellogg tweet.” (RELATED: No, Gorilla Glue Didn’t Send This Profane Tweet About Not Using Its Products On Hair)

