FACT CHECK: Did Oreo Release A McDonald’s Cheeseburger Flavor?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a new “limited edition” Oreo that resembles a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

Verdict: False

The package in the image is not a real Oreo product. There has been no official announcement regarding the release of a cheeseburger-flavored Oreo.

Fact Check:

The image shows a red package with the words “McDonald’s Cheeseburger Oreo” across the front. The packaging also has the words “Limited Edition” on the top-right and a disclaimer on the bottom that reads, “Contains no meat or cheese.”

Check Your Fact found no evidence to suggest the alleged cheeseburger-flavored Oreo is real. Such a cookie does not appear on the “Oreo Flavors” page of the company’s website, nor on its official Twitter or Facebook accounts.

Corina DeFeo, a spokesperson for Oreo, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that “this is not launching nor is it in the pipeline.”

Previously, Oreo and McDonald’s collaborated to create an Oreo-flavored milkshake. The two also collaborated in 2015, creating an Oreo-flavored Frappe for a limited time, according to FoodBeast. (RELATED: Are Pickle-Flavored Peeps Coming To A Store Near You?)

The handle “adam.the.creator” can be seen on the left-hand side of the packaging in the Facebook image. Check Your Fact traced the handle back to Brandfire co-founder Adam Padilla, who shared the image in May 2018 on his Twitter page. It appears to have been originally created for satirical purposes.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked several other viral claims that alleged Padilla’s digitally-created works were real products, such as the “My First Hookah” kids toy and the fabricated “Capitol Invasion” Lego set. The same social media handle for Padilla can be seen on the fake children’s hookah set.

Check Your Fact reached out to Padilla for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.