FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Kurt Russell Wearing A ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Kurt Russell wearing a t-shirt that reads, “proud member of the LGBFJB community.”



Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to include the message. In the unedited version, Russell is wearing a t-shirt that advertises the 2015 film “The Hateful Eight.”

Fact Check

Social media users are sharing an image of Russell wearing a black t-shirt that reads, “Proud Member of the LGBFJB Community.” The “LGBFJB” expression of the t-shirt is an acronym for “Let’s Go Brandon, F*** Joe Biden,” according to The Focus. The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” is a popular anti-President Joe Biden rallying cry, Fox Business reported.

The image has been digitally altered. A reverse image search reveals the original image first appeared in a June 2015 Daily Mail article, well before Biden became president. The image published by the Daily Mail shows Russell wearing a black t-shirt that promotes his 2015 film “The Hateful Eight.” Several images from the same day show Russell wearing the same shirt.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to suggest Russell has made any comment about Biden or his performance as president. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Chris Evans Wearing A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?)

This is not the first time Russell has been the target of online misinformation. In August 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a viral Facebook post that attributed a pro-law enforcement poem to the actor. A year prior to that, Check Your Fact debunked a viral post that alleged he described Democrats as “enemies of the state.”