FACT CHECK: Did Keanu Reeves Say, ‘People Like Trump Lift The Veil’ To A ‘Web Of Interconnected Manipulation’?

A viral Facebook post claims actor Keanu Reeves made a lengthy statement alleging that “people like Trump lift the veil” to a “web of interconnected manipulation.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Reeves made the statement attributed to him in the post. His publicist refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

Reeves has starred in all three installments of “The Matrix” film trilogy and its 2021 sequel “The Matrix Resurrections,” according to IMDb. The message attributed to him in the post, which has been shared over 300 times, declares, “Humans are about to break free from the Matrix” and praises former President Donald Trump for revealing a “web of interconnected manipulation.”

The post also claims that Reeves said humanity has long been imprisoned in “a holographic universe projected onto us by those who want to control us” and that now is the time for people to escape from “the Matrix” system. (RELATED: Did Actor Lee Majors Die And Leave The Trump Campaign $6 Million In His Will?)

There is, however, no evidence that Reeves made this statement. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the statement’s authenticity. Outlets including Entertainment Weekly, Esquire and The Sydney Morning Herald interviewed Reeves about his role in “The Matrix Resurrections,” but the remarks could not be found in any of those interviews. It is also absent from the movie’s transcript and social media posts.

Reeves’ publicist Cheryl Maisel told Check Your Fact in an email that he did not make the statement and added that “Mr. Reeves does not participate in any form of social media.”

The actor has been falsely quoted on social media before. In February 2021, Check Your Fact corrected a spurious rumor that alleged he said Hollywood elites use the “blood of babies” to get high.