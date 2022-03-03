FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Ukrainian Giving Instructions On How To Drive Abandoned Russian Tanks?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Ukrainian woman demonstrating how to drive an abandoned Russian tank.

Verdict: False

This video was posted in 2021 and stems from a Russian YouTuber. It has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian forces in Ukraine have made gains in the southern portion of the country, including the capture of the strategic city of Kherson, according to The New York Times. Throughout the invasion, social media users have been sharing videos and pictures of abandoned Russian military vehicles, Newsweek reported.

One Facebook video allegedly shows a Ukrainian civilian filming a TikTok video in a Russian tank and seemingly demonstrating how it is operated and how to drive the vehicle. “Ukrainians are uploading videos on TikTok about how to drive abandoned or captured Russian military vehicles,” the video’s caption claims.

The video predates the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. A reverse image search revealed the video was originally posted to TikTok by a user named Nastya Tyman on Feb. 16, 2021. The post features the caption, “How to start an armored personnel carrier,” in Russian. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Soldier Parachuting Into Ukraine?)

Tyman is a self-described auto mechanic and blogger based in Russia, not Ukraine, according to her YouTube page. Tyman told Cosmopolitan in a 2020 interview that she shoots “everything related to cars,” including repair, tuning and drifting.

Tyman reposted the video on her TikTok Feb. 28, several days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The new video features the caption, “If you come across a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier – keep a life hack on how to launch it,” in Russian. She made no mention of the Ukrainian or Russian military.

Several videos and images have been misattributed to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that allegedly showed military airplanes flying in formation over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.