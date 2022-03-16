FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Ukrainian Soldiers Sharing Emotional Moments Before Leaving For War?

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows footage of Ukrainian military personnel sharing emotional moments before being deployed to war.

Verdict: False

The soldiers in the clips are American. The videos have nothing to do with the current conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its fourth week, missile attacks across the country have intensified with several rockets hitting different apartment buildings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One video shared on Facebook claims to show Ukrainian soldiers embracing people before leaving to fight in the war. The first clip featured in the video shows a man in uniform crying as he holds an infant and hugs a woman. The second clip shows a different woman and servicemember embracing. “Ukraine soldiers going to war emotional,” reads the video’s caption. “Please Stop this War.”

Neither of the clips show Ukrainian soldiers. A reverse image search revealed the first video was published on YouTube by user Francis Crespo in August 2018 titled “MARINE MEETS HIS SON FOR THE FIRST TIME.” The soldier appears in another video on her channel with a title identifying him as her husband, Brandon.

Good Morning America aired a version of the first clip in a 2018 segment, indicating the video was filmed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, not in Ukraine. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show The Statue Of Liberty In New York Draped In The Colors Of The Ukrainian Flag?)

The second clip appeared in a November 2016 YouTube video. The video’s caption explained that it showed a wife saying “goodbye to her Marine as he leaves for deployment.” English is spoken throughout the video and the words “U.S. Marine” are clearly visible on one man’s uniform.

This is not the first time footage showing U.S. military personnel has been falsely linked to the war in Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that claimed to show leaked footage of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces but actually showed U.S. forces fighting in Afghanistan.