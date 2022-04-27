FACT CHECK: Did Twitter Suspend Bill Gates?

An image shared on Facebook claims Twitter suspended Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from its platform.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. Gates’ Twitter profile has not been suspended.

Fact Check:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently finalized a deal to purchase Twitter, mocked Gates on Twitter for allegedly shorting Tesla stock despite publicly committing to fight climate change, the New York Post reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims the new Twitter owner took his feud with Gates a step further and suspended him from the platform. The image shows what appears to be a screenshot of Gates’ suspended Twitter account.

“BREAKING UPDATE,” reads the image’s caption. “BILL GATES TWITTER HANDLE HAS BEING SUSPENDED.” (RELATED: Did A Twitter Employee Tweet His Resignation After Elon Musk Joined The Board Of Directors?)

The image is digitally fabricated. Gates’ Twitter page is still active and has been archived every day since April 7. There is no indication the account was suspended. Gates has tweeted several times over the last few weeks.

There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting that Gates, who has more than 58 million followers, was suspended from the platform. Musk has publicly stated he intends to loosen the restrictions on Twitter. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” he said in an April 25 tweet.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has prompted numerous false claims. Check Your Fact recently debunked a fake tweet allegedly from former President Donald Trump that stated, “It’s good to be back, thanks Elon!”