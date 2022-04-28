FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Announce It Will Be Bringing Back Snack Wraps?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a flyer from fast-food chain McDonald’s announcing the return of its snack wraps.

Verdict: False

The flyer is digitally fabricated. McDonald’s confirmed it does not currently have plans to restore snack wraps to nationwide menus in the U.S.

Fact Check:

McDonald’s began phasing out its snack wraps, a popular menu item, in 2015 before removing the product from its locations altogether in 2016, according to Mashed. An image shared on Facebook claims the company recently announced the item will be returning to McDonald’s menus.

The Facebook image features what appears to be a flyer that features the McDonald’s logo and two snack wraps. “SNACK ATTACK IS BACK,” reads text included in the alleged flyer. Additional text included in the post claims McDonald’s will be introducing a new “Honey Mustard Snack Wrap” on May 15.

“We spoke it into existence ……. #SnackWraps is baaaaack !!!!!!!” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Send A Tweet Saying It Wouldn’t Hire People Who Have Traded Cryptocurrencies?)

The flyer is digitally fabricated. It does not appear on McDonald’s press release webpage or in any of the company’s social media posts. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting McDonald’s announced the return of the snack wrap. The company confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that it currently had no plans to bring back the item.

This is not the first time the fast-food chain has been the target of misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral image that allegedly showed the ingredient list of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.