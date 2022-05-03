FACT CHECK: Has Jackie Chan Died?

A post shared on Facebook over 150 times claims Hong Kong-born actor Jackie Chan has passed away.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence suggesting Chan died. The post provided no source for the claim.

Fact Check:

Chan, who was born in 1954, received an honorary Academy Award in 2016 in recognition of his 56-year-long film career, according to Reuters. The actor has starred in over 200 films during his career, the outlet reported.

An April 30 Facebook post claims Chan recently died. It features two photos of him along with text that reads, “Rest in peace to our great hero a legend who made our childhood a great one.”

There is no evidence that Chan has died. There is no statement about the actor’s alleged death on his website or his verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the Facebook post’s claim.

Chan’s close friend and actor Kenneth Tsang was discovered dead in Hong Kong on April 27, ABC News Australia reported. Both had played roles in the 2001 film “Rush Hour 2,” the outlet reported. Chan tweeted April 28 that he “was so shocked and deeply saddened with the news,” and shared a photo of himself and Tsang.

Throughout my career, I have admired a lot of people, and respected senior Kenneth K. Tsang was one of them. I was so shocked and deeply saddened with the news.

We’ll miss him. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

