FACT CHECK: Did The US Military Raid A Moderna Warehouse?

An image shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military raided and subsequently destroyed a Moderna vaccine warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence such a raid took place. A Department of Defense (DOD) spokesperson denied the claim. The rumor stems from a website that says it posts “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes a screenshot of an article claiming the U.S. military raided a Moderna warehouse and destroyed over 250,000 vials of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article cites an unidentified source from U.S. Marines General David H. Berger‘s office as the source of the claim.

There is no evidence suggesting a raid has taken place in the area or against a warehouse containing vaccines. There are no credible news reports about such a development. Neither the DOD nor Marine Corps has issued any press releases documenting any raids on a warehouse owned by the pharmaceutical company. Likewise, Moderna has not addressed the allegations on its newsroom webpage.

A DOD spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email that there “is no truth to this claim.” (RELATED: Was Anthony Fauci Arrested In April 2022?)

The claim stems from a May 2 article published on the website Real Raw News bearing the headline: “Military Destroys Vaccine Warehouse.” Real Raw News includes a disclaimer on its website that reads in part, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” The Facebook post does not feature such a disclaimer.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked a claim that originated from the site that alleged National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was arrested and facing a military tribunal.