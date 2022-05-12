FACT CHECK: No, Steve Harvey Has Not Passed Away

A post shared on Instagram claims comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey has died.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Steve Harvey has died.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post, which has garnered over 450 likes, shows a picture of Harvey with the letters, “R.I.P,” included at the bottom. The post’s comments are filled with users expressing their sadness over the TV personality’s alleged passing.

There is no evidence to suggest Harvey has died. There are no credible news reports about the game show host’s purported death. His verified Facebook and Instagram pages continue to share pictures of him without any mention of his alleged passing, while his official website does not mention anything about him dying.

Episodes of his podcast “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” are still being uploaded daily to his iHeart page, with the most recent episode being released on May 11. (RELATED: No, Joe Rogan Has Not Died)

Harvey spoke to former radio host and attorney Mo Ivory’s law class at Georgia State University April 25, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The game show host also participated in a live interview with E! News May 9 where he discussed his “fashion evolution” and appeared to be in good spirits.

This is not the first time an unfounded death hoax has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked viral claims that alleged Joe Rogan and John Cena had died.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Harvey’s team for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.