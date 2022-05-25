FACT CHECK: Did CTV News Publish This Article Claiming 95 Percent Of Monkeypox Cases In Canada Are Actually Shingles?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a CTV News article claiming that Canadian health officials have discovered that 95 percent of suspected monkeypox cases are actually shingles.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A representative for CTV News confirmed to Check Your Fact that no such article was published by the outlet.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows what appears to be a screenshot of a CTV News report with a headline that reads, “Health officials investigating two dozen suspected cases of monkeypox across Canada found that 95% cases are shingles.” The body of the alleged article goes on to claim that new cases of shingles have been linked to COVID-19 vaccines and that Canadian health officials are set to conference with the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

“SPEAKS FOR ITSELF,” reads the image’s caption. (RELATED: Did CTV News Post An Article Claiming ‘Conspiracy Theorists Keep Getting Things Right’?)

Monkeypox is an emerging disease similar to smallpox that is currently spreading around the world, according to CNN. Canada currently has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, CTV News reported.

There is no record of CTV News publishing the article featured in the Facebook post. It does not appear on the outlet’s website or its verified social media accounts. There are likewise no credible news reports about cases of shingles being mistaken as monkeypox.

“I can confirm this post is not authentic to CTV News,” said a CTV spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a fake CTV News article has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral image that appeared to show an article from the outlet titled “Ministry of Transportation considers creating unvaccinated section at rear of plane.”