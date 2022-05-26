FACT CHECK: Did Volodymyr Zelenskyy Buy This Florida Residence For $35 Million?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a villa in Florida purchased by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for $35 million.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Zelenskyy has purchased the property. The house is still listed for sale online.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden signed into effect a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine May 21, according to NPR. The money is intended to provide the country with military and humanitarian aid as it continues to fend off a Russian invasion, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims Zelenskyy used some of the funds to purchase a mansion in Florida. The image shows a glamorous villa along with superimposed text that reads, “Zelensky’s new $35 million villa in Florida he purchased this month. Thanks to your $40,000,000,000 tax dollars.”

The claim is incorrect. A reverse image search reveals the home featured in the post is listed for sale on the Sotheby’s International Realty website for $11.5 million. There is no indication it has sold. Ocean Drive magazine dubbed the property as “the most expensive listing on Atlantic Isle to date” in August.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Zelenskyy purchasing a property in Florida or anywhere else in the U.S. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy And His Wife Singing ‘Endless Love’ By Lionel Richie)

After Russia began its invasion in February, the Ukrainian embassy in Britain announced that Zelenskyy had declined a U.S. offer to be evacuated from the capital of Kyiv, CNN reported.

This is not the first time Zelesnkyy has been the target of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo purportedly showing a coin with Zelenskyy’s face being sold by the White House.