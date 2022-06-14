FACT CHECK: Did Dwayne Johnson Wear A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing an anti-Trump shirt.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image does not show Johnson wearing a shirt with any political messaging.

Fact Check:

Johnson, known for films such as “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” and “The Scorpion King,” endorsed then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in September 2020, according to CNN. Johnson has also expressed interest in running for president and has spoken to news outlets about how he would approach a decision to run, Newsweek reported.

The Facebook image shows Johnson wearing sunglasses and a shirt that says, “Keep America Trumpless.” The image appears to be a screenshot from a TikTok video that is captioned, “The Rock has spoken.” (RELATED: Did Sylvester Stallone Wear This Pro-Trump Shirt?)

A reverse image search reveals the image is altered and stems from a promotional photo the actor took for his 2015 film “San Andreas.” In the original, Johnson is walking in front of a helicopter wearing a plain t-shirt without any political messaging on it. The same, unedited image has been shared by several news outlets including USA Today and The Stranger.

This is not the first time social media users have shared fake images of celebrities wearing anti-Trump shirts. Check Your Fact previously corrected an image claiming to show actor Brad Pitt wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt. Check Your Fact has also debunked other false claims about Johnson, including a viral post that purportedly showed him wearing a “Flush the Turd on November Third” t-shirt.