FACT CHECK: Did Sylvester Stallone Wear This Pro-Trump Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook over 650 times purportedly shows actor Sylvester Stallone wearing a pro-Trump shirt.



Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original, Stallone is wearing an unadorned black t-shirt.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing an image of Stallone allegedly wearing a pro-Trump shirt that reads, “I’d love a mean tweet and 1.79 gas right now.” The shirt features an image of former President Donald Trump, who was an active Twitter user before he was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2021.

Through a reverse image search, however, Check Your Fact found the image is altered and predates Trump’s failed bid for reelection in 2020. The original can be found on Shutterstock, where it shows Stalone wearing an unadorned black t-shirt. “Sylvester Stallone out and about, Los Angeles, USA,” reads the image’s caption, which is dated June 28, 2018. Other images found on Shutterstock from the same day show different angles of Stallone wearing the same shirt, none of which feature the message about Trump. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Chris Evans Wearing A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?)

While there is no evidence Stallone wore such a shirt, he has made comments about Trump in the past. In a 2016 interview with Variety, he said he loved Trump but questioned whether he would be a good president. Later, in a 2019 interview with the outlet, he said he did not vote in the 2016 election. He has visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, on at least two occasions, according to People Magazine.

This is not the first time a political message has been photoshopped onto a famous actor’s shirt. Check Your Fact has previously debunked altered images showing the likes of George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson wearing shirts bearing political messages that they did not actually wear.