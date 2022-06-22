FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Is Not Currently Being Impeached By The House Of Representatives

A video shared on Facebook claims that impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden are underway.

Verdict: False

No such proceedings are occurring in congress. All of the clips in the video are taken out of context.

Fact Check:

Concerns regarding the president’s inability to effectively tackle multiple crises have prompted discussion about a potential removal from the 2024 presidential ticket, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 14,000 times, shows clips of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz allegedly discussing impeachment.

“‘BIDEN IMPEACHMENT IN PROGRESS’ – Rand Paul Gets Up and EXPOSES Adam Schiff and Entire Democrats,” the post’s caption reads.

No such proceeding is taking place in either the House of Representatives or the Senate. The Congressional Record does not show any recent introduction of any articles of impeachment. There are no news reports suggesting the House or the Senate are currently discussing impeachment proceedings against Biden.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced separate articles of impeachment against Biden last year, but neither articles advanced or were voted on. (RELATED: Did Rand Paul Tweet He Had Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Kill People?)

The first part of Paul speaking on the senate floor is from January 2021, in which he discussed the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. The clip at the end of the video shows him criticizing a nominee May 6 that was selected to serve on the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board.

Cotton’s remarks were part of an exchange in October 2021 between himself and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The exchange was over a school board memo that sought to combat violence during those meetings at the time, according to The Associated Press.

Cruz’s remarks stem from a May 4 news conference held by Republican senators over concerns about the economy. Neither Cruz or any other senator called for Biden to be impeached at the time.

Cruz did recently warn, however, that Republicans would potentially seek to impeach Biden if they won the house in the upcoming midterms, according to The Texas Tribune.

This is not the first time false claims about an impeachment of Biden have appeared on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from June 2021 suggesting he had been impeached over his alleged connections to COVID-19 vaccines imported from China.