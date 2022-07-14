FACT CHECK: Was Joe Biden Heckled About The Alleged Hacking Of His Son Hunter Biden’s iCloud Account?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a man heckling President Joe Biden about the alleged hacking of his son Hunter Biden’s iCloud account.



Verdict: False

The video’s creator confirmed it is edited. The original video shows the father of a Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting victim heckling Biden about gun control.

Fact Check:

Hunter Biden’s iCloud backup was allegedly hacked by users on the internet messaging board 4chan who then shared content from the account, according to Vice News. While media outlets have not been able to independently verify if the hack is real, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed they were aware of the alleged breach, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video allegedly shows a man confronting Joe Biden about the alleged hack during a press conference at the White House. “What do you think about Hunter’s iCloud backup?” the man can be heard shouting before Biden tells him to “sit down.”

The video is edited. An internet search reveals that Biden was heckled by a man during a July 11 speech at the White House, but it had nothing to do with Hunter Biden. The man who interrupted Joe Biden’s speech was Manuel Oliver, the father of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim, according to Politico. Oliver was calling for the president to “do more” to address gun violence before he was removed by staff, the outlet reported.

A video of the incident shared by ABC News on YouTube does not show him making any sort of comment about Hunter Biden’s alleged hack or the contents of the hack. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Announce That All Americans Will Receive ‘Gas Checks’?)

Damon Imani, a video content producer, first posted the edited video on Twitter July 11. Imani sent a follow-up tweet clarifying the video was edited.

“I was the one asking the question using a computer, a microphone and editing software. It’s called an informative meme based on reality,” Imani tweeted.

This is not the first time an edited video featuring Joe Biden has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from January 2022 that allegedly showed a Mack Truck worker berating the president.