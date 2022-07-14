FACT CHECK: Did The Guardian Publish This Article About Donald Trump Praising Marxism?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a screenshot of an article from The Guardian about former President Donald Trump praising Karl Marx’s ideas in a recent interview.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for The Guardian confirmed the outlet did not publish such a headline.

Fact Check:

Check Your Fact has debunked countless fabricated images that purportedly show articles from credible news outlets. The most recent example of the trend appears to be an image shared on Facebook that seemingly shows a screenshot of an article from The Guardian with a headline that reads,” ‘I think he really wanted what’s best for people’: Donald Trump praises Marx in recent interview.”

Marx was a 19th-century German philosopher who, along with Friedrich Engels, published “The Communist Manifesto” in 1848. (RELATED: Did Trump Make This Statement About Cassidy Hutchinson?)

“Citing a Tucker Carlson segment, Trump states he has been ‘really radicalized against these wealthy, cosmopolitan liberals,'” the subheadline to the purported article reads. Notably, the post does not specify which Carlson segment former President Donald Trump supposedly cited.

The same screenshot was also shared on Twitter. “Marxist-Trumpsism,” wrote one Twitter user who shared two screenshots of the alleged article.

This screen grab is digitally fabricated, however. The story does not appear on The Guardian’s website or on any of the outlet’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. In addition, there are no credible media reports to suggest that The Guardian, or any other news outlet, published such a report about Trump.

“The screenshot shared is not a published Guardian headline,” a spokesperson for The Guardian told Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time a fake article appearing to be from The Guardian has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral image that appears to show an article from the outlet that refers to the defamation trial of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard as a “female Holocaust.”