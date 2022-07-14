FACT CHECK: No, Tom Holland Did Not Die In A Freak Accident

A post shared on Instagram claims actor Tom Holland died after tripping and falling into a well.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Holland has died.

Fact Check:

Holland is an English actor best known for his roles in films such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spiderman: No Way Home,” according to his IMDb profile. A July 13 Instagram post claims he recently died in a freak accident.

The post shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet from a verified account titled “The Reportygraph” that alleges the actor died after “tripping+falling into a well and freezing to death.”

The claim is baseless. Neither the alleged Twitter account making the claim nor the tweet about the actor’s death could be found on Twitter. None of Holland’s verified social media accounts have released any statement about his alleged death. There are likewise no credible news reports about him dying or suffering from any accident.

Holland has yet to commit to reprising his role as Spiderman in the fourth installment of the popular Marvel Studios and Sony franchise, according to Game Rant. (RELATED: No, Joe Rogan Has Not Died)

This is not the first time a celebrity has been falsely reported as dead. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from February 2022 that alleged Jaden Smith had died in a car accident.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Holland’s agent and publicist for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.