FACT CHECK: No, Michelle Obama’s Mother Did Not Die In July 2022

A post shared on Facebook claims former first lady Michelle Obama’s mother recently died.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest that Obama’s mother has died. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The former first lady recently announced that she will have a new book out this Fall titled “The Light We Carry” that draws on her experience “as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady,” according to Fox News. Now, a Facebook post alleges her mother recently passed away.

“Michelle Obama’s mother Mary Robinson recently died,” reads the post. “In her Will she left all possessions to ‘my son Michael Robinson Obama.” (RELATED: Does This Clip Show Michelle Obama Unveiling Kenyan Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua’s Portrait?)

This claim is inaccurate. Obama’s mother is named Marian Robinson, not “Mary Robinson,” and there is no indication that she has died. There are no credible news reports about her alleged death nor is there any announcement about it on the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama’s website.

The second half of the Facebook post appears to allude to a debunked conspiracy theory that alleges Obama is a transgender man named Michael. The claim has been debunked by multiple news outlets, including Check Your Fact.

The Facebook claim appears to stem from a 2019 article published by the satirical website “Obama Trackers.” The site includes a disclaimer that states, “Everything on this website is fiction.”

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online about the former first lady. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that she called former President Donald Trump the “dumbest president in United States history” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.