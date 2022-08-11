FACT CHECK: Did CTV News Publish This Article Advising Straight Men To Limit Male Sexual Partners To Avoid Monkeypox?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from CTV News advising straight men to “limit their number of male sexual partners” in response to monkeypox.

Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CTV News confirmed the outlet never published such an article.

Fact Check:

As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the U.S., federal officials announced they will attempt to increase the supply of the monkeypox vaccine by shrinking the dosage to one-fifth of its current level, according to Los Angeles Times.

A Facebook post allegedly shows a screengrab of a CTV News article advising straight men to limit their numbers of male sexual partners to prevent monkeypox. “Experts advise straight men limit their number of male sexual partners to avoid contracting monkeypox,” reads the title of the purported article. Another iteration shared on Twitter garnered over 800 likes.

The image is digitally fabricated. No such article can be found on CTV’s website or the outlet’s verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports with a similar headline. (RELATED: Did CTV News Publish This Article Claiming 95 Percent Of Monkeypox Cases In Canada Are Actually Shingles?)



“I can confirm this post is not authentic to CTV News,” said Rob Duffy, a spokesperson for the outlet, in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a fabricated CTV News article has gone viral on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image that appeared to show an article from the outlet titled “Ottawa Police seize 4 ice cream trucks, 7 bouncy castles, and 12 pounds of chalk on Canada Day.”