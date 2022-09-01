FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Publish This Tweet About Transitioning To A Bug-Based Diet?

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from the World Economic Forum (WEF) answering whether if it’s racist to not transition to a bug-based diet.

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. There are no credible news reports to support the claim and no such article appears on the WEF’s website or verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

The WEF has suggested that insect farming could be a potential solution to the “impending food crisis” by 2050, according to the organization. Insects have also been used as an idea to reduce the effects of climate change, the WEF suggested.

The Facebook photo allegedly shows a tweet from April 2021 from the WEF claiming not wanting to transition to a bug-based diet is “racist.”

“When being anti-bug is bigotry: billions of people across the world eat insects as part of their daily diet,” the alleged tweet reads. “We ask: is it racist to not want to transition to a bug-based diet?”

The tweet is digitally fabrictaed. The post does not appear on the WEF’s verified social media accounts or on the organization’s website with such content. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest that the WEF published such an article.

A spokesperson for the WEF told Reuters that the graphic was doctored.

Check Your Fact reached out to the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Issue A Memo About ‘Phase I’ Of The Great Reset?)

