FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Audition For American Idol Using A Fake Name?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene purportedly for season one of “American Idol” under a different alias.



Verdict: False

The woman in the video is not Greene. A spokesperson for the representative denied the authenticity of the claim.

Fact Check:

Greene sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia Sept. 1, claiming the event declared war on “MAGA Republicans,” including herself, according to Business Insider. Greene appeared at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania calling the speech a “dog whistle of violence,” the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook video claims Greene auditioned for season one of “American Idol” using a fictitious name. In the video, a blonde-haired woman resembling the congresswoman introduces herself as California native Stefanie Sugarman.

“Is this Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioning for American Idol in Season One under a fake name???,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports to suggest Greene ever auditioned for season one of “American Idol” using the name Stefanie Sugarman. Likewise, neither Greene’s verified social media accounts nor the show’s social media accounts do not mention anything about her alleged appearance on the show.

“It is not Congresswoman Greene,” Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, said in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Marjorie Taylor Greene Wearing A Soviet Union Shirt And Giving A Nazi Salute?)

A keyword search generated public records revealing a 43-year-old woman named Stefanie Sugarman who lives in Rialto, California. During her audition, Sugarman shared that she was from Alta Loma, California and born in 1979, five years after Greene’s birth, according to a New York Post article.

This is not the first time Greene has been the subject of false information on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting she referenced a quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.