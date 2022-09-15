FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Display Queen Elizabeth II’s Obituary On A Restaurant Kiosk?

An image shared on Facebook shows an obituary of Queen Elizabeth II on a self-service kiosk at a McDonald’s.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original photo does not feature a tribute to the Queen.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Westminster Hall in London Thursday for a four-day period of lying in state, according to USA Today. Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, automatically became King after the Queen’s death, BBC reported.

The Twitter image purports to show a McDonald’s Kiosk featuring a graphic of Queen Elizabeth and a heading that reads, “Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.” The post does not elaborate on where and when the image was taken.

“They uploaded her soul to a kiosk and now she has to take burger orders for an eternity,” the Twitter post reads.

The image is digitally altered. There are no credible news reports suggesting that the restaurant chain had updated their kiosks to feature an obituary. No such announcement appears on the McDonald’s website, though it does read locations in the country would be closed between midnight and 5 p.m. for the day of her funeral. (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Resentment Toward Politicians On Climate Change?)

A wider internet search reveals the Twitter image likely originates from a 2017 article on the Wales-based food website Rare Welsh Bit. The photo shows the kiosk displaying a simple order menu, whereas no mention of Queen Elizabeth is visible.

The original image can also be found in a Twitter post by @BarberDesignLtd on Aug. 17. The post features a side-by-side comparison of the evolution of the self-service ordering machine.