FACT CHECK: Did Tom Hanks Wear A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows actor Tom Hanks wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt.



Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original image, Hanks is wearing a plain shirt without any political messaging.

Fact Check:

Hanks, a well-known actor for his roles in multiple movies such as “Cast Away” and “Saving Private Ryan,” has expressed optimism and praise for President Joe Biden, including hosting the president’s inaugural concert, according to BBC News. He also narrated a video released by Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee to mark the one-year anniversary of this inauguration while touting his accomplishments, Axios reported.

The Facebook image appears to show Hanks wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt while in public. The photo also went viral on Twitter, with one tweet receiving over 700 retweets and 4,000 likes.

is that you tome hanks?…how about we keep america hanksless!!!!… pic.twitter.com/iETuZsnKmB — helen henning (@helenckh) September 13, 2022

The image is digitally altered. The original image, taken by Felipe Ramales for Splash News and published by the Daily Mail, shows Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson in New York City in August 2022. He is wearing a plain grey shirt that does not have any political messaging visible. The image has also been flipped. (RELATED: Did Dwayne Johnson Wear A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?)

Check Your Fact has debunked other images claiming to show celebrities wearing similar shirts. For example, the outlet recently debunked a post claiming to show Ben Affleck wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt earlier this month.