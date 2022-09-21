FACT CHECK: Did The Hollywood Reporter Publish A Tweet Comparing Queen Elizabeth II’s Health to 9/11?

An image shared on Instagram purports The Hollywood Reporter allegedly published a tweet in which Queen Elizabeth II impersonators compared concerns about the monarch’s health to 9/11.

Verdict: False

The tweet originated via a parody account. A spokesperson for The Hollywood Reporter denied the outlet published the tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate Sept. 8, before she died later that day, the BBC reported. Her funeral took place Monday in London, The Associated Press reported.

The Instagram post, which has over 5,400 likes, appears to feature a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter about impersonators reacting to her health announcement.

“‘This is our 9/11.’ – Queen Elizabeth Impersonators speak out at recent health concerns for British monarch,” the purported tweet reads. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Display Queen Elizabeth II’s Obituary On A Restaurant Kiosk?)

The tweet is not accurate. An advanced Twitter search does not generate the alleged tweet published on The Hollywood Reporter’s verified account, the outlet’s website or verified social media pages. In addition, there are no credible news reports to suggest a remark has been mentioned by any professional impersonators.

“That is not our account,” a spokesperson for The Hollywood Reporter said of the purported tweet in an email to Check Your Fact. “If you look at the [tweet’s] logo, you’ll see it is TRH. And Hollywood is misspelled,” the spokesperson added.

A keyword search generates the original tweet from @TheHolywoodRep. The account describes itself as publishing parody in its bio.

“This is our 9/11.” – Queen Elizabeth Impersonators speak out at recent health concerns for British monarch. pic.twitter.com/jVaCsLm6hy — The Holywood Reporter (@TheHolywoodRep) September 8, 2022

This is not the first time a false image has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Facebook image in which former President Donald Trump claimed the Queen privately knighted him.