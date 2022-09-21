FACT CHECK: No, The UK Government Did Not Propose To Ban Trade Unions

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a U.K. government web page that claims the country’s government made a proposal to ban trade unions.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact found no evidence to support this claim. The Cabinet Office confirmed to Reuters that it does not recognize the screenshot or any of the claims it made.

Fact Check:

Trade unions in the U.K. called on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to “come clean” on plans for workers rights and employment laws, according to The Guardian.

A Facebook post allegedly shows a screenshot from the U.K. government’s website saying that it has proposed banning unions. The page is titled “Reformation of Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992” and is attributed to the Cabinet Office.

“On 13 September 2022 the government published a Green Paper on reforming the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992. The Green Paper makes proposals to ban Unions,” the image’s text reads in part. “It also considers options for a 996 working hour system to increase British ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index.”

This image is fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. Likewise, no such page or proposal exists on the GOV.UK website. The site’s trade unions page is still accessible and features no announcements about a ban.

The Cabinet Office told Reuters that it does not recognize the page or the claims made. (RELATED: Did A UK School Distribute A Pamphlet Explaining What To Do If A Stranger Approaches?)

The U.K. government recently changed a rule that would allow agency workers to fill in certain positions in the event of labor strikes, according to Reuters. Several unions argue that the change would “worsen industrial disputes and undermine the right to strike,” the outlet reported.

This is not the first time British affairs have been the subject of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting a billboard in England warned the country to be prepared for energy shortages.