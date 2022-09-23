FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Publish This Tweet Saying Overweight People Do Not Exist?

An image shared on Instagram allegedly shows a screen grab of a tweet from McDonald’s claiming that overweight people do not exist.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine tweet from McDonald’s. No such remarks appear on the chain’s social media accounts.

Fact Check:

McDonald’s has been ordered to face a $10 billion lawsuit from media entrepreneur Byron Allen over claims of racial stereotyping, according to NBC News. The lawsuit alleges the fast-food giant refused to advertise with Black-owned media and deemed Allen’s networks “ineligible,” the outlet reported.

The Instagram photo, liked over 400 times, purportedly shows a tweet from McDonald’s claiming that “overweight people don’t exist.” The photo was also posted to Twitter, where it garnered over 1,300 retweets.

“The term ‘obese’ and the BMI scale were created by settler institutions and are inherently anti-black,” the alleged tweet reads. “‘Overweight’ people don’t exist, there’s no one body type that determines what every other body should look like. Please don’t give fatphobia a seat at your table.”

This is not a genuine tweet from McDonald’s. The post cannot be found on the restaurant chain’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. The closest archive of the page, dated Sept. 9, does not show the tweet in question. There are no credible news reports to prove that this is a genuine tweet from McDonald’s. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Display Queen Elizabeth II’s Obituary On A Restaurant Kiosk?)

Check Your Fact reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation about McDonald’s has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that McDonald’s accidentally distributed 5,000 Happy Meals containing a condom in 2010.