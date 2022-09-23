FACT CHECK: No, Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Did Not Get Arrested By The Military

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were arrested by the U.S. military for unspecified reasons.

Verdict: False

This claim is baseless. There is no evidence to suggest either politician has been arrested.

Fact Check:

Barack and Michelle Obama recently paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. They referred to her as the “symbol for a nation,” according to The Hill. Clinton also paid tribute to the queen by saying she “admired her devotion to duty and sense of obligation to the people of her nation,” Politico reported.

The Facebook post that has been viewed over 8,600 times claims U.S. forces arrested Obama and Clinton. “𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Has Brian Stelter Been Arrested?)

This claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports suggesting that either Obama or Clinton have been arrested or were persons of interest. Additionally, neither Obama nor Clinton have mentioned this claim on the verified Twitter accounts. There are also no press releases from either of them relating to this alleged arrest.

Check Your Fact contacted the offices of Obama and Clinton for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.