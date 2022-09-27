FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Russian Propaganda For Negative Twitter Hashtag?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressing the #Trudeaumustgo hashtag.

Verdict: False

This tweet is digitally fabricated. Trudeau did not send out this tweet.

Fact Check:

Trudeau recently announced the end of a vaccine mandate for those crossing the U.S.-Canada border that had previously sparked protests by truckers across the country earlier this year, according to Fox News. The prime minister is also expected to announce sanctions for those involved in the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Masha Amini, Reuters reported.

The Facebook image claims to show a screenshot of Trudeau’s Twitter account addressing a viral hashtag that criticized him and called for his resignation.

“#Trudeaumustgo has been trending for more than 24 hours. This is nothing more than the work of Putin and the CPC in an effort to discredit me,” the image’s text reads in part. (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Resentment Toward Politicians On Climate Change?)

The image is digitally fabricated. This post appears nowhere on Trudeau’s verified Twitter account or on any archived screenshots of the page. There is also no record of it on the deleted tweet tracker website, Politwoops by ProPublica. There are also no credible news reports suggesting Trudeau had addressed the hashtag or made any remarks about stepping down.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trudeau’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a response is given.

This is not the first time fake tweets from Trudeau have been shared on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming Trudeau said he will be limiting sexual partners to avoid spreading monkeypox.