FACT CHECK: Did King Charles III Cede The Throne To Prince William?

A video shared on Facebook purports King Charles III has ceded the throne to his heir Prince William only days after becoming monarch of the U.K.

This claim is baseless. There is no evidence that Charles has abdicated the throne.

The King recently approved 4 stamps memorializing Queen Elizabeth II, according to ABC News . Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will visit Dunfermline in October, marking their first public engagements since the ending of the royal period of mourning, BBC reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 107,000 times, claims King Charles ceded the throne and all responsibilities to his son William. “Bad news for Queen Camilla as Charles cedes throne to William immediately after” the caption reads. The post does not offer when the action happened or how the transition will occur.

The video’s caption is inaccurate. There are also no credible news reports suggesting King Charles has given up his responsibilities. Likewise, there has been no announcements made by the royal family’s website or social media accounts.

Charles formally took the throne in an ascension ceremony help Sept. 10, according to NBC News. During that ceremony, Charles said, “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace.”