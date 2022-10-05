FACT CHECK: Is A ‘Panel’ Led By Nancy Pelosi ‘Ready To Arrest’ Donald Trump?

A video shared on Facebook purports that a “panel” led by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is “ready to arrest” former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Trump is getting arrested.

Fact Check:

The House Jan. 6 committee has postponed its hearings due to Hurricane Ian, according to NPR. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general recently obtained the cellphones of Secret Service members who were involved in the events of Jan. 6, NBC News reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 13,000 times, claims Trump will be arrested following a report release regarding the events of Jan. 6. “REPORT IS COMING! Pelosi’s panel READY TO ARREST Trump after reviewing 100k+ Secret Service texts,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

The caption is inaccurate. Pelosi has not mentioned any such claim on her verified social media accounts or issued any press releases regarding the alleged arrest. There are also no credible news reports suggesting the claim is true either.

The video does not support the claim. The video is a CNN interview with committee member California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren. Lofgren did not suggest that Trump will be arrested but stated that she is interested in discussing the new evidence with witnesses and wants the American people to be informed.

Lofgren did announce the committee would be speaking with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mrs. Thomas appeared Thursday Morning for a closed-door meeting with the committee. ABC News is reporting that Thomas’s lawyers said, “she wanted to clear up any misconceptions.”

This is not the first time Pelosi has been the target of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Pelosi’s husband was convicted of molesting a child.