FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Publish This Tweet About A Fuel Shortage After Hurricane Fiona?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commenting Hurricane Fiona’s impacts on fuel justifies his shift to sustainable energy and electric vehicles.

Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. No such tweet appears on any archived versions of Trudeau’s account.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18 before hitting Nova Scotia Sept. 24, according to Reuters. About 120,000 homes and businesses in Puerto Rico are still without power two weeks after the storm while 24,500 were still without power in Nova Scotia, the outlet reports.

The Facebook photo allegedly shows a screen grab of a tweet from Trudeau about a fuel shortage in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

“Hurricane Fiona has caused major fuel shortages across the entire east coast,” the alleged tweet reads. “This is precisely why our government has committed to developing sustainable energy and electric vehicles, so that we shake our dependence on fossil fuels for good.”

The image is digitally fabricated. The alleged statement does not show up on Trudeau’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to prove that Trudeau made such a comment.

Puerto Rico, not “the entire east coast,” faced a diesel shortage after the hurricane, according to The Washington Post. Fiona did impact crops and infrastructure in Nova Scotia, Reuters reported, but does not mention a fuel shortage on the east coast or the province. (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Resentment Toward Politicians On Climate Change?)

“I can confirm that this is not real,” a spokesperson for Trudeau’s office confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a fabricated tweet from Trudeau has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a screenshot of a Trudeau tweet blaming Russia for the Twitter hashtag #TrudeauMustGo.