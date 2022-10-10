FACT CHECK: Did John Fetterman Leave The PA Senate Race?

A video shared on Facebook alleges Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman exited the race ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.



Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate while the video is not related to the Senate race. A Fetterman spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Records from Fetterman’s service as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor allegedly show a “light work schedule” and that he was “often absent from state business,” according to The Associated Press. Fetterman had previously touted his work as lieutenant governor and mayor during the senate campaign, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, garnering over 400 reactions, claims Fetterman exited the 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania. “‘HE LEFT THE RACE’ Trump has VICTORY laugh after Fetterman BEGS to join ‘Trumper’…Dr.Oz wins SEAT,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports to support the claim Fetter man had dropped out. Likewise, there is no mention of Fetterman’s candidacy being suspended on his verified social media pages or his campaign website.

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s website indicates the last day primary candidates could withdraw from the race was Aug. 15, 2022. The Federal Elections Commission does not show any filings relating to a change in the candidate’s running status.

The over 27-minute video is taken from an Oct. 4 episode of the Newsmax show “John Bachman Now.” During the video, he and fellow Newsmax anchor Bianca de la Garza discuss a recent Fetterman campaign ad and allegations that Fetterman supposedly vandalized a black-owned business among other topics. The purported claim that Fetterman exited the Senate race is never mentioned.

“This disinformation is preposterous. John is running for Senate,” Fetterman spokesperson Nicholas Gavio told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did John Fetterman Apologize To His Supporters After ‘Accidentally Urinating’ At A Campaign Event?)

The 2022 Pennsylvania general election will take place on Nov. 8, according to the Department of State’s website.

Misinformation regarding races in the state of Pennsylvania have increased as the midterms approach. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano praised Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s treatment of women.