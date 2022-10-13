FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Call For Joe Biden To ‘Be Removed For Treason’?

A video shared on Facebook claims Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for the removal of President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Cruz made this comment.

Fact Check:

Cruz and other Republican senators recently warned the department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland over the “policing of speech” on American citizens in a letter dated Oct. 10, according to Fox News. The letter is in response to reports that the department was advised by the American Medical Association to investigate and prosecute “disinformation campaigns” around gender-altering surgeries for children, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 222,000 times, claims Cruz called for Biden to be removed for treason. “#BIDEN WILL BE REMOVED FOR TREASON – Sen. Ted Cruz Gets up and HUMILIATE President Biden,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. Neither Cruz of Biden have mentioned such claims on their verified social media accounts or have issued any press releases regarding the alleged statement. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the Texas senator made such a remark about any sitting official.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The footage is from a Senate press conference featuring Cruz and other senators criticizing the Biden administration’s energy policy. “Biden and the Democrats told you they were going to destroy American energy production and they’ve implemented dozens of policies directly to do that,” Cruz states in the video.