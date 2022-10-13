FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Unveil ‘Damning’ Facts About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan unveiled “damning” facts about Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The 14-minute video features multiple unrelated clips, none of which repeat the purported claim.

Fact Check:

Jordan deferred to Congress when recently asked if Republicans are planning to impeach President Joe Biden, Politico reported. Jordan has been heavily favored to become the Republican Speaker of the House should the party reclaim the chamber majority during the 2022 midterm elections, according to Newsweek.

The Facebook video, viewed 18,000 times, claims Jordan revealed “damning” facts about Ocasio-Cortez. “AOC Left in stitches as Jim Jordan UNVEIL Damning FACTS on Her,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, there is no mention of the claim on Jordan or Ocasio-Cortez’s verified social media pages or their respective websites.

The 14-minute video features multiple unrelated clips and does not repeat the purported claim. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To ‘Go Back To Bartending’?)

The first clip shows a 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing discussing whistleblower Tricia Newbold’s allegations around issues with White House security clearances. Jordan yields back his time before Ocasio-Cortez begins speaking and insists the Committee must “get to the bottom” of the matter.

In the second clip, conservative commentator Candace Owens and Dr. Cornel West appear on a segment of the show “The Ingraham Angle” with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, discussing President Donald Trump’s policies seeking to aid African-American communities. In the third clip, Jordan addresses the laboratory leak theory surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic during a House Republican leadership news conference.

Check Your Fact has contacted Jordan and Ocasio-Cortez’s offices for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false quote has been attributed to Jordan. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff would be impeached following Jordan’s criticism of the lawmaker.