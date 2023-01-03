FACT CHECK: Does This Video Depict Elon Musk Saying Trump Won The 2020 Election?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Twitter CEO Elon Musk claiming former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Verdict: False

The clips are altered from two different occasions. Neither of which show Musk making a statement about Trump.

Fact Check:

A lawsuit filed against Twitter alleges the company has failed to pay any rent for its offices following the acquisition of the social media company by Musk, according to the New York Post. At the same time, the Twitter CEO’s SpaceX company was valued at $137 billion in its latest round of funding, Forbes reported.

The Facebook video appears to show Musk stating that Trump won the 2020 election. The video features Musk on a television discussing the outcome of the 2020 election during a panel.

“Everyone knows Trump won the election,” Musk appears to say in the video. “The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Democratic Party … and the fake news media all conspired to rig the election. Trump won. The whole world knows it.”

This video is digitally fabricated, however. The first clip shown in the video was taken from a 2017 TED Talk featuring Musk, with a transcript showing the alleged comments were not made. The second clip was taken from a 2018 interview between Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan. Likewise, a search through the YouTube transcript does not show any mention of Trump.

Check Your Fact reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Buy Truth Social From Donald Trump?)

Musk spoke about Twitter’s alleged interference during the 2020 elections on the platform, stating that such actions “undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong.”

Do I think Trump would have lost anyway? Yes. And, as a reminder, I supported Biden, Hilary and Obama. Nonetheless, election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

This is not the first time misinformation involving Musk has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a Forbes Magazine cover called him “The Weakest Man on Earth.”