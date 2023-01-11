FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Tweet From Jen Psaki Criticizing Jim Jordan?

A photo shared on Facebook purports former White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted suggestive comments about Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The image originated from a parody account on Twitter.

Fact Check:

Jordan recently defended a near-physical altercation that occurred between GOP lawmakers Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mike Rogers of Alabama while trying to vote in a new speaker of the House, according to HuffPost. The Ohio representative is also expected to lead a new committee charged with inquiring into the “weaponization” of the federal government, The New York Times reported.

An image allegedly shows a tweet from Psaki about Jordan, with a part quoting late-comedian Chris Farley’s “Matt Foley” sketch from Saturday Night Live. “No one buys your Willie Loman act Jim Jordan,” the alleged tweet reads in part. “You may look like you live in a van down by the river but you’re just an Establishment Republican who takes orange up the butt.”

This image is fabricated, however. The tweet cannot be found on Psaki’s verified Twitter account. There are no credible news reports to suggest that this is an authentic tweet. (RELATED: Did Forbes Estimate Jen Psaki’s Net Worth Is $27 Million?)



The image originated as satire from Twitter user @FaithRubPol. “Most of our screenshots are parodies,” the account’s bio reads. Likewise, the bottom of the screenshot reads “Parody by Back Rub.”

Jen Psaki, plz run for House Speaker pic.twitter.com/OPWyx02W8W — Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) January 4, 2023

Check Your Fact reached out to MSNBC, where Psaki currently works, and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving politics has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Elon Musk said former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.