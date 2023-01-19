FACT CHECK: Did A Military Tribunal Convict Stephen Hahn Of Treason?

A post shared on Facebook purports a military tribunal allegedly convicted former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn on charges of treason and accessory to murder.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. A U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps spokesperson denied the claim’s authenticity.

Fact Check:

Hahn served as FDA Commissioner from December 2019 to January 2021, according to his official biography on the government agency’s website. Hahn became the head of cancer diagnostic firm Harbinger Health in December 2021, Reuters reported.

The Facebook post purports a military tribunal allegedly convicted Hahn on charges of treason and accessory to murder. The post further claims Hahn supposedly admitted he was guilty of deceiving former President Donald Trump about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in a Guantanamo Bay courtroom after previously maintaining his innocence.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting a military tribunal convicted Hahn on charges of treason and accessory to murder. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the U.S. Navy JAG Corps website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Trump has not commented on the purported claim via his TRUTH Social account.

“This is not true,” U.S. Navy JAG Corps spokesperson Devin Arneson said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Jan. 14 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

The article is a follow-up to an earlier piece published on the site that purported U.S. Navy JAG investigators had allegedly arrested Hahn in December 2022 at a gym near his home in Silver Springs, Maryland. (RELATED: Did The U.S. Military Arrest Jeff Zients For Treason And Murder?)

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting the U.S. Special Forces raided President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house over allegations it was being used to groom minors.