FACT CHECK: Did Montana Governor Say His Child Was ‘Immaculately Conceived?’

A post shared on Facebook purports Montana Governor Greg Gianforte claimed his wife “immaculately conceived” their child.

Verdict: False

The tweet is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Gianforte made this comment.

Fact Check:

The Montana State Judiciary Committee will hear a bill that would allow health care providers to abstain from practices that violate their conscience and allow health insurance companies to be able to list the procedures that they refuse to cover in their applications, according to NBC News Montana. Gianforte touted the state’s economy and opposition to abortion during his State of the State address, Montana Free Press reported.

The post claims to show a screenshot of a Gianforte tweet saying that he and his wife are still virgins despite having a child together. The screenshot’s timestamp claims the tweet was posted 35 minutes prior to the capture, and was retweeted twice.

“Much like my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my child was immaculately conceived, blessing me and my wonderful wife Susan with the ability to remain virgins,” the alleged tweet reads. The post also includes the hashtag “#virginityrocks.”

There is no credible news report that suggests his tweet is authentic. There is no record of this tweet on Gianforte’s verified Twitter account. The post does not take into account the fact that Gianforte and his wife have four children. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Governor’s office for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.

