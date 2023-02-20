FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Aftermath Of The Feb. 3 Train Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio?

A video shared on Facebook purports to show the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio.



Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video was originally posted to TikTok in 2022, predating the train derailment.

Fact Check:

Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael S. Regan told Ohio residents they would not have to “manage on their own” during a Thursday press conference following a train derailment earlier this month, according to Reuters. Additional federal resources, including air quality testing and help with clean-up efforts, will be deployed to the area, the White House announced Friday via a press release.

“It is said that this is the actual video taken after the #train carrying toxic chemicals in #Ohio was exploded. This is Ohio’s Chernobyl,” the Facebook video, viewed over 6,000 times, purports. The video shows a large dark cloud looming over a street.

The claim is false. The video has not been included in any credible news reports about the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Likewise, Gov. DeWine has not shared the video on his website or his verified social media accounts. In addition, the East Palestine Police Department has not published the video on its public Facebook page.

The video was originally posted to TikTok in 2022, meaning it predates the train derailment. Furthermore, the video’s caption indicates it was filmed in Oregon, not Ohio. “That one time stranger things clouds rolled in Oregon,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Do These Videos Show The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria?)

The social media user who posted the short clip reiterated it had been filmed in Oregon via a subsequent video uploaded to TikTok in February 2023. The social media user said she felt compelled to do so after other users began fighting over the clip in the video’s comments section.

This is not the first time misinformation surrounding recent disasters have circulated online. Check your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand.