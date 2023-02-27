FACT CHECK: Did Ilhan Omar Introduce A Bill To ‘Ban The Sale Of Bacon?’

A post shared on Facebook claims Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced a bill to ban the sale of bacon nationwide.



Verdict: False

The claim originates from a satirical website. It has been circulating on social media since 2019.

Fact Check:

Omar was elected in 2018 and is one of the first Muslim women of color to become a member of Congress, according to CNN. Muslims abstain from eating pork due to religious beliefs that mark pig products as “haram” or forbidden, as Ali Al Saloom wrote in 2012 for the National News.

The Facebook post claims Omar introduced legislation “that would ban the sale of bacon nationwide.” The claim was shared widely on social media, with one iteration on Twitter receiving over 545,000 impressions.

Congresswoman Omar, born in Mogadishu, Somalia, introduces legislation that would ban the sale of bacon Nationwide pic.twitter.com/uEGVFTW1PU — Marcus Gordon Anthony 🇺🇲 🙏🐕‍🦺♥️⛰️ (@MarcusGAnthony) February 22, 2023

There is no evidence for this claim. If Omar had introduced legislation banning the sale of bacon, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of Congress.gov also does not show any introduced bills that would ban the sale of bacon. (RELATED: Does Will Smith’s Name Appear On Jeffery Epstein’s Flight Log?)

The claim originates from a 2019 article from the Daily World Update. The website’s about page has a disclaimer that states the website” is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery…”

The claim circulated in 2019 after the satirical article was published. It was debunked then by fact-checking websites such as Factcheck.org. This is not the first time misinformation has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the GOP kicked Ilhan Omar out of Congress.