FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Joe Biden Describing An Alien Encounter?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden describing an alien encounter.

Verdict: False

The video is digitally altered. The video uses footage from three CNN town halls that took place in 2021.

Fact Check:

Experts commended Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on her representation of the Biden administration’s Student Loan Forgiveness plan in court, according to CNBC. Currently, arguments are focused on the HEROES Act, which was enacted for those affected by 9/11 and other crises, and whether or not the pandemic would be included in this act, Slate reported.

A Facebook video allegedly shows Biden stating that he believes in aliens, then describing an encounter he had with an alien. The video shows Biden describing the encounter to Anderson Cooper in front of a live audience. “Joes Does Really believe In ALIENS,” text on the video reads. “Bro what is really goin on lol.. we are living in the twilight zone frfr,” the post’s caption reads.

Facebook users in the comments seemed to believe the video was legitimate. “For the love of God, Retire,” reads one. “What an embarrassment to our country,” another reads. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say ‘This S*** Will Turn Your Pacemaker Off?’)

The video has been digitally altered, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Biden describing an alien encounter. The video uses several different clips stemming from three different CNN town halls recorded in 2021, two of which include Anderson Cooper, who appears throughout the altered video as well.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Biden has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Biden was purportedly shot in a “behind-the-scenes execution.”