FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Tweet That The Earth Is Flat?

A post on shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk saying that the earth is flat.

Verdict: False

The post is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that Musk posted this on his Twitter.

Fact Check:

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Musk’s call for him to be prosecuted, calling those statements “insanity,” Fox Business reported. Musk also called for the release of Jacob Chansley, also known as the Q’Anon Shaman, after Tucker Carlson Tonight aired never before seen footage from Jan. 6, according to the New York Post.

“The world is flat and I can’t get past the firmament!” the alleged tweet reads. “Anyone want to buy SpaceX”

There is no such tweet found on Musk verified Twitter account. There is record of this tweet on the deleted tweet tracker, Polititweet. There is no credible news report that suggests this is an authentic post from Musk.

Furthermore, SpaceX has made over 200 successful launches to space, suggesting the company knows the Earth is not flat. Most recently crew-5 Mission team returned from 157 days in space. NASA reported that NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina returned safely on Mar. 11.

The flat-earth theory has gained traction in recent years, but has been debunked numerous times by scientists and other evidence, according to Skeptic. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Attorney General Merrick Garland is launching an investigation into those who protest President Joe Biden.